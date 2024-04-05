Members of California Ring Charged with Cheating Smog Inspections

Alleged members of a Southern California ring that used a device to cheat state smog inspections are facing federal charges , officials announced Thursday, April 4. An indictment unsealed Thursday in Sacramento federal court charges the defendants with allegedly having manufactured, distributed and used sophisticated “OBDNators” to cheat smog checks across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents allege that between October 2015 and last month, the defendants participated in a conspiracy to cause polluting vehicles to pass California’s smog checks. The checks are typically performed by plugging smog inspection equipment, known as a Data Acquisition Device, into a vehicle’s On-Board Diagnostics port. To cheat smog tests, the conspirators plugged the smog inspection equipment into the OBDNator device instead, the indictment allege

