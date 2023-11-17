HEAD TOPICS

Melting curve of FeO wüstite in Earth's deep interior

A study reports the melting curve for FeO wüstite to pressures of Earth’s lowermost mantle using an in-situ dual-technique approach. The results suggest an order-disorder transition in the iron defect structure and a relatively high melting temperature, supporting the viability of solid FeO-rich structures at the roots of mantle plumes.

The high-pressure melting curve of FeO controls key aspects of Earth’s deep interior and the evolution of rocky planets more broadly. However, existing melting studies on wüstite were conducted across a limited pressure range and exhibit substantial disagreement. Here we use an in-situ dual-technique approach that combines a suite of >1000 x-ray diffraction and synchrotron Mössbauer measurements to report the melting curve for FeO wüstite to pressures of Earth’s lowermost mantle.

We further observe features in the data suggesting an order-disorder transition in the iron defect structure several hundred kelvin below melting. This solid-solid transition, suggested by decades of ambient pressure research, is detected across the full pressure range of the study (30 to 140 GPa). At 136 GPa, our results constrain a relatively high melting temperature of 4140 ± 110 K, which falls above recent temperature estimates for Earth’s present-day core-mantle boundary and supports the viability of solid FeO-rich structures at the roots of mantle plume

