Melting curve of FeO wüstite in Earth's deep interior

The high-pressure melting curve of FeO controls key aspects of Earth’s deep interior and the evolution of rocky planets more broadly. However, existing melting studies on wüstite were conducted across a limited pressure range and exhibit substantial disagreement. Here we use an in-situ dual-technique approach that combines a suite of >1000 x-ray diffraction and synchrotron Mössbauer measurements to report the melting curve for FeO wüstite to pressures of Earth’s lowermost mantle.
We further observe features in the data suggesting an order-disorder transition in the iron defect structure several hundred kelvin below melting. This solid-solid transition, suggested by decades of ambient pressure research, is detected across the full pressure range of the study (30 to 140 GPa). At 136 GPa, our results constrain a relatively high melting temperature of 4140 ± 110 K, which falls above recent temperature estimates for Earth’s present-day core-mantle boundary and supports the viability of solid FeO-rich structures at the roots of mantle plume
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MiningWeeklyAUS - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »
Source: Reuters - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »
Source: mining - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »
Source: mining - 🏆 34. / 55,44 Read more »