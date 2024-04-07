Melissa Gorga Mistakes Earthquake for Ghost While Working Out in Basement

A seismic episode physically shook Melissa Gorga while she was working out in her basement. She initially thought it was a ghost but later realized it was an earthquake. Gorga and her daughter found the situation amusing.

Melissa Gorga Thought Northeast Earthquake Was A GhostBecca Wood is a news and trending reporter for TODAY Digital based in New York City. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Melissa Gorga Shares Her Experience Surviving an EarthquakeMelissa Gorga, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, shares her harrowing experience surviving an earthquake in her home gym. She describes the shaking and the feeling of being invaded, and how she froze in fear. Ironically, it was the one day she left her door unlocked.

