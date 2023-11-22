Melissa Barrera fired from Scream 7 over comments on Israel-Hamas war

After being fired from Scream 7 over comments she made on the Israel-Hamas war, Melissa Barrera isn't backing down. The In The Heights star led the past two successful Scream reboots, Scream and Scream VI, in which she played Sam Carpenter, the older sister to Jenna Ortega's Tara, who is the daughter of original Ghostface killer Billy Loomis.

She was let go from the latest installment on Tuesday over pro-Palestinian statements made on social media that the production company, Spyglass Media Group, viewed as antisemitic. On October 7, Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel it said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians under Israeli occupation. Israel then declared war on Hamas and launched hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, followed by extensive ground operations. At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel, with many hostages taken, and on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that more than 12,700 Palestinians had been killed so far





