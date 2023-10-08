Melinda Karth M.S., M.A.

is a Ph.D. candidate in neuroscience at Purdue where she researches eating disorders. She also holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in both media and psychology.

Studies show that Ozempic reduces binge eating in people with a high BMI. The safety/efficacy of Ozempic to treat binge eating in people of diverse weights, however, is unclear.

Recent research suggests that hormone therapy doesn't just improve transgender individuals' psychological health. It can also reduce eating disorder symptoms in this population. Recent research suggests that hormone therapy doesn't just improve transgender individuals' psychological health. It can also reduce eating disorder symptoms in this population.Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can contribute to eating disorder development. Physicians, therefore, need to rethink recommending weight loss during PCOS treatment. headtopics.com

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can contribute to eating disorder development. Physicians, therefore, need to rethink recommending weight loss during PCOS treatment.Semaglutide, a diabetes drug, has been called a weight-loss miracle.

Semaglutide, a diabetes drug, has been called a weight-loss miracle. But will it work for everyone? And what are its side effects?Recovering from anorexia is challenging, making relapse common. headtopics.com

Recovering from anorexia is challenging, making relapse common. Could uridine, a dietary supplement involved in protein creation, improve treatment outcomes?Cancer cachexia develops in 85% of people with cancer. Why this illness develops and how to treat it, however, remain elusive.

Cancer cachexia develops in 85% of people with cancer. Why this illness develops and how to treat it, however, remain elusive.As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth. headtopics.com

Read more:

PsychToday »

Woman's dog somehow knew she was pregnant before she didHot dog: Woman found out she was pregnant because her dog suddenly began sprawling out across her abdomen

Sharon Stone Says She's 'Grateful' She Didn't 'Prioritize Hollywood' Over Motherhood (Exclusive)Sharon Stone shares with PEOPLE how motherhood has affected her 22 years after a near-death health incident

Hudson Card sacked 6 times in Purdue's 20-14 loss to IowaAllen told 13News he recruited help from a national nonprofit called 'Set The Expectation.'

Beauty Around the Clock: Billie Jean KingGabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.





Woman seeks parole 15 years after death of her young son while a teen momA woman convicted of murder in the death of her young son when she was 17 is now seeking parole, even though she maintains she did not directly kill the boy.

Jason Derulo Broke His Silence On Sexual Harassment Allegations Made Against Him













Jason Derulo signed Emaza Gibson under his Atlantic Records imprint Future History in August 2021 and dropped her in September 2022 after she declined his sexual advances.







Gibson filed seven complaints against the defendants including quid pro quo sexual harassment, sexual harassment, failure to prevent and\/or remedy harassment, retaliation, intimidation and violence, breach of contract and breach of good faith. She is also suing Frank Harris (Derulo’s manager), Atlantic Records, Future History, and RCA Records for allegedly ignoring her complaints.







When Gibson came to Los Angeles in hopes of becoming a musician, she considered Derulo a \u201cmentor [and] supervisor\u201d \u2014 but, after texting regularly to schedule recording sessions and work meetings, she was caught off guard when he began inviting her to drinks and dinner constantly.\u00a0







Derulo also allegedly told Gibson participate in “goat skin and fish scales,” a Haitian reference to the practice of conducting sex rituals, sacrificing a goat and taking cocaine. She alleges he\u2019d \u201cconstantly\u201d pressure her to drink with him during recording sessions, and she\u2019d tell him that she wasn\u2019t \u201ca drinker,\u201d\u00a0







“The manner and timing of such a statement meant that Derulo was demanding sexual acts from (Gibson) in order for Derulo to fulfill his role as her mentor, supervisor and musical collaborator,” the lawsuit reads.







In 2021, Gibson “reluctantly” agreed to drink with Derulo during a studio session. “After this session, where [Gibson] declined to drink and have sex with Derulo, the offer to arrange for [Gibson] to get to and from Derulo\u2019s studio ceased.\u201d







\u201cMr. Derulo\u2019s behavior toward this young artist was despicable,\u201d Zambrano said in a statement. \u201cHe not only broke promises and breached contracts, but his threats of physical harm and unconscionable sexual advances toward this young woman who