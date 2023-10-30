, Chef Elias Taddesse is popping up a new burger concept in the same space in DCs Shaw neighborhood. Mélange Burger brings Chef Taddesse’s beloved burgers back to DC diners with some new twists–and smashes., will offer Taddesse’s take on smash burgers, served on fluffy house-baked French milk bread buns.

The burgers are topped with the Michelin-starred chef’s homemade condiments like jalapeño bacon jam, roasted garlic aioli, and butter chive Dijonnaise. The French-trained chef and James Beard nominee will also debut The New Shroom, a vegetarian patty made from mushroom duxelles (minced mushrooms, onions, herbs and other seasonings) and pea protein, and topped with smoked Cheddar, iceberg, tomato and roasted garlic aioli.

Born in Ethiopia and raised in Minneapolis, Taddesse, who fell in love with American fast food as a teen, says he wants to “give people a top quality affordable burger during these tough economic times.”Where: 1819 7th St. headtopics.com

Bistro Cacao will be open on Thanksgiving serving a 3-course special menu between 12pm-8pm starting at $65 pp excluding service fees and tax. Additionally, the To-Go Thanksgiving feast which includes a whole roasted 12-15 pound turkey, foie gras stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, green beans, and sweet potato puree will be available for online ordering for $240.

Bistro Cacao is also open on Christmas Eve serving a 3-course menu starting at $65 pp excluding service fees and tax between 4pm-8pm. The same 3-course menu will also be available for pick-up on Christmas Eve. headtopics.com

And finally, Bistro Cacao will be open on New Year’s Eve serving a 5-course menu for $125 pp excluding service fees and tax. Guests will be able to welcome the new year with Bistro Cacao’s midnight toast along with other delightful surprises. Additionally, guests can also book their first brunch of 2024 at Bistro Cacao on Jan 1st where they’ll be serving our popular 3-course prix fixe.

