Mel Gibson's 3-Year-Old Disastrous Action Movie Becomes Netflix Hit

Force of Nature is a hit on Netflix three years after flopping in 2020. The movie, which stars Mel Gibson as Ray (a retired police officer), Emile Hirsch as Cardillo (a current officer), Kate Bosworth as Troy (Ray's daughter, who is a doctor), and Will Catlett as Griffin (Ray's neighbor whose pet Janet provides an intriguing mystery) follows a group of people facing off with thieves in Puerto Rico during a hurricane evacuation order. The movie was poorly received, earning 29 out of 100 on Metacritic as well as dismal Rotten Tomatoes scores from critics (8%) and audiences (16%).

Netflix has now released their list of the Top 10 highest-performing English language movies on the platform for the week of September 25 through October 1. Force of Nature has claimed the No. 10 spot on the list thanks to 2.7 million users amassing a total of 4.5 million viewing hours. The acquired title has joined the list alongside contemporary Netflix original hits such as Spy Kids: Armageddon, Love at First Sight, and Reptile.

Netflix Movies Seem to Be Critic-Proof Despite these negative reviews tarnishing Force of Nature's reputation, the movie has still become a streaming hit. This could potentially be due to the fact that Netflix users come directly to the platform to see what's new as opposed to researching the titles on Rotten Tomatoes or other resources before diving in. This would also explain the massive success of other poorly reviewed titles on the platform.

At the time of writing, the most-viewed movies in Netflix history are The Gray Man, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bird Box, Don't Look Up, and Red Notice, only two of which (Glass Onion and Bird Box) have received Fresh scores on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, the No. 1 title, Red Notice, has the lowest score of the bunch at 37%. Other poorly reviewed movies in the all-time Netflix Top 10 include The Mother (43%) and Purple Hearts (33%).

These numbers reflect the fact that Netflix has seemingly developed a critic-proof slate of movies. While ​​​​​​​Force of Nature is not a Netflix original, it has benefited by association when it joined the platform on September 28. Netflix has already proven their ability to turn acquired titles into hits thanks to the Suits streaming success that has broken multiple records over the past few months, but they are showing off their ability to do the same thing with otherwise disregarded movies as well as television shows.