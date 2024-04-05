Mel B reveals she has been kicked out of Spice Girls' WhatsApp group

There’s something deeply charming about a celeb who loves to chitchat, and former Spice Girl Mel B rown is perhaps the most charming of them all. But her enthusiasm for gossip has occasionally led her to spill details she isn’t after discussing the reunion tour the iconic girl group had done without Victoria Beckham .

“We are wanting to do something and we are but I can’t really tell you because I’ll get kicked out of the WhatsApp group again so I have to be really careful,” she said, referencing the hints she’d dropped about the 2019 tour. “I’m a very honest person, so I can’t lie,” she explained., she confirmed that she has, in fact, been kicked out of the chat. “That always happens to me, because I say things,” said Brown. “You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years. And, you know, we’ve got a lot to celebrate — the fact that we’re all still healthy and living life and all talking stil

Mel B Spice Girls Whatsapp Group Reunion Tour Victoria Beckham

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheCut / 🏆 720. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mel B Was Kicked Out of the Spice Girls Group ChatIn an appearance on the morning show, Mel Brown said she just gets too excited about Spice Girls reunions and can’t help sharing details.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Mel B channels Scary Spice in series of leopard-printed outfits on book tourThe former Spice Girls star is still “Scary” at heart — wearing more than four animal-printed outfits in two days around NYC.

Source: PageSix - 🏆 320. / 59 Read more »

David Beckham Knew He'd Marry Victoria After Watching This Spice Girls VideoDuring an appearance on SirusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden,' David Beckham explained the moment he knew that he'd marry his wife Victoria, and said which Spice Girls song was his favorite.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

David Beckham Reveals Why He 'Chose' Wife Victoria Beckham — and His Favorite Spice Girls Song!David Beckham explained why he always knew his wife, Victoria Beckham, was his perfect partner on Thursday's edition of SiriusXM's 'This Life of Mine with James Corden.'

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrated Easter by Dancing to the Spice Girls in Bunny EarsVictoria Beckham shared a video of her and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz dancing to the Spice Girls while wearing bunny ears ahead of Easter.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham Dance to Spice Girls Track During VacationVictoria Beckham posted a video on Instagram on Saturday of herself and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham dancing to the Spice Girls hit 'Say You'll Be There' during their Easter vacation.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »