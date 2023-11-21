Mejuri Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off Everything

If, like us, you love timeless jewellery that transcends trends, you need to add Mejuri to your list of brands to know. With a focus on high quality materials at accessible prices, Mejuri creates everyday essentials with the busy, modern woman in mind. The brand's co-founder and CEO Noura Sakkijha, told Red recently: 'Democratising the fine jewellery industry is key for us. The narrative was mainly geared towards traditional gifting of men buying for women.

I wanted to flip it and create a brand with a simple premise of women buying jewellery for themselves.”SHOP THE MEJURI SALE NOWOf course, with Christmas fast approaching, the Black Friday sale is the perfect time to pick up a gift for a loved one or simply treat yourself ahead of the festive season. This year, the celebrity-approved jewellery brand has kicked things off early by offering 20% off everything (with a minimum £100 spend) for Black Friday 202





RedMagDaily » / 🏆 312. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Medik8 Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off in John Lewis Pre-Black Friday EventMedik8 is currently 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, including the beloved Crystal Retinal. Loyal followers of Medik8 will know that the brand’s premium skincare products rarely go on sale. Last year, the brand offered a 30% off blanket Black Friday discount. We can’t be sure if the same discount will apply to this year’s Black Friday event.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »

Black Friday 2022: Best Amazon Black Friday DealsFrom Apple Airpods to Bose headphones, here are the best Black Friday deals that are already live on Amazon.

Source: Variety - 🏆 108. / 63 Read more »

The Mejuri Black Friday Sale Is Coming Soon, and This Is What You Need to ShopSave during the Mejuri Black Friday sale 2023. Earrings, necklaces, rings, and more will all be discounted.

Source: glamour_fashion - 🏆 119. / 63 Read more »

Early Black Friday Deals: Grab These 20 Before They're GoneTarget has unveiled its early Black Friday deals now — grab these 20 while you still can. Amazon’s giving you $100 off AirPods Max headphones ahead of Black Friday. Macy’s has you covered. If you’re in the market for some warm winter clothing, check out this chic quilted number by Lauren Ralph Lauren. Indulge in barista-quality coffee and espresso from the comfort of your home with the De’Longhi Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker. Transform your bedroom into a cozy oasis with the Sunham Boucle Comforter Set.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Sarah Jessica Parker's 'perfect' go-to retinol cream is 20% off for Black FridayJess is the Deputy Digital Editor of Red, covering everything from fashion and beauty to interiors and wellbeing. When she isn't busy scouring the new collections, sales and preloved marketplaces for beautiful pieces to add to her wardrobe, Jess can be found enjoying live music, making her first house a home and planning her next travel adventure.

Source: RedMagDaily - 🏆 312. / 61 Read more »

20 Early, Best Black Friday Makeup Deals 2023 to Shop Right NowLooking for the perfect beauty buy? These are the best Cyber Monday beauty deals to shop now—spanning skin, hair, makeup, and fragrance.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »