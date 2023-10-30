MeiraGTx shares jump as Sanofi invests in gene therapy

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC MGTX, -4.88% jumped 14% premarket on Monday after the gene therapy company announced that French drugmaker Sanofi SNY, -19.13% has made a $30 million investment.

Sanofi bought 4 million ordinary shares at a price of $7.50 per share, MeiraGTx said in a release Monday, and is getting a right of first negotiation for use of MeiraGTx’s Riboswitch gene regulation technology in certain immunology and inflammation, central nervous system, metabolic disease and other conditions.

MeiraGTx has also been approached by multiple parties with strategic interest in various company assets and is “actively pursuing these options,” the company said in the release. Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said in a statement that the company welcomes “technological innovations that help us chase the scientific miracles of the future. We believe that MeiraGTx’s Riboswitch platform, supported by its unique manufacturing capabilities, is such a technology.” headtopics.com

The investment comes a few months after Sanofi expanded an earlier gene-therapy collaboration with Scribe Therapeutics Inc., licensing Scribe’s gene editing technology for development of in vivo therapies, including sickle cell disease.

MeiraGTx’s gene regulation technology uses pills designed to precisely control how much of a gene therapy gets made. The company has six programs in clinical development. MeiraGTx shares are down 43% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 7.2%. Sanofi’s American depositary receipts gained 1.8% premarket on Monday and have dropped 10.9% so far this year. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: MarketWatch »

RSV vaccine shortage for babies: What parents need to know to keep infants safeThe CDC has announced limited availability of Sanofi immunization Beyfortus for RSV prevention in infants. Here's what parents should know to keep babies safe. Read more ⮕

Matthew McConaughey, Sharon Osbourne, Helena Bonham Carter share ghost stories: ‘Something weird happened’Sharon Osbourne, Matthew McConaughey, Helena Bonham Carter, Lily Collins and Megan Mullally share their stories of ghosts and hauntings. Read more ⮕

Biden's 'aggressive' AI order will make firms share some test dataThe executive order goes beyond the voluntary commitments the administration has won from leading companies. Read more ⮕

Futures higher, HSBC share buybacks, Evergrande reprieve - what's moving marketsFutures higher, HSBC share buybacks, Evergrande reprieve - what's moving markets Read more ⮕

White House unveils AI executive order, requiring companies to share national security risks with fedsPresident Biden has issued an executive order Monday that contains numerous initiatives aimed at managing the risk of artificial intelligence. Read more ⮕

Authorities share new details on death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew PerryThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕