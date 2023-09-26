Megyn Kelly slams Megan Rapinoe as ‘terrible example for our little girls’ upon retirement

“She sets a terrible example for our little girls,” Kelly said on her show. “All I can say is thank God those girls were looking forward and not looking back at Megan Rapinoe.” Megyn Kelly slammed Megan Rapinoe as the soccer star announced her retirement — claiming the athlete set “a terrible example for our little girls.

” Kelly discussed Rapinoe’s retirement from the US national team on her SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show” Tuesday with guest Carrie Prejean Boller, a former beauty queen turned conservative activist.

“Here’s Megan Rapinoe on her last middle finger to the United States, which made her rich, which gave her a college scholarship, which gave her $7 million a year, reportedly, in endorsements and fees for playing soccer for us on her swan song out the door,” Kelly said as she played a clip from Rapinoe’s last game.did not place her hand over her heart

or sing along to the national anthem before Sunday’s match versus South Africa in Chicago. In 2016, Rapinoe kneeled during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before soccer matches as a form of peaceful protest against inequalities that exist in the US — in line with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest of police violence against black communities. headtopics.com

Megan Rapinoe stood front and center, literally, as her U.S. women's national team legacy began to crystallize. She held a microphone on Sunday night in Chicago. She also held the attention of adoring fans, thousands of whom stuck around after Rapinoe's final USWNT game. She had five minutes to thank them; five minutes to summarize her titanic impact; five minutes to crack jokes, then say goodbye after 17 peerless years.

Megan Rapinoe played her final game on the US national women’s team against South Africa on Sunday.Many have credited Rapinoe for standing up for what she believes while others have said her behavior is unpatriotic and unprofessional.

President Biden awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor, in 2022 — calling her “a champion for an essential American truth: that everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”

But, Kelly and other conservatives fall into the latter camp.

To some, Rapinoe has been a champion of standing up against injustices. To others, she is disrespectful to the US.“She sets a terrible example for our little girls,” Kelly said on her show. “All I can say is thank God those girls were looking forward and not looking back at Megan Rapinoe. Let’s hope it’s true metaphorically. In addition to being an actual physical reality, because she is no role model, good riddance.”

Boller claimed Rapinoe is “the epitome of narcissism.”

“I mean, think of all the privileges she’s had. Think of all the money that she’s made,” the guest said. “‘Oh, she’s so oppressed and she’s standing up for things.’ No, she’s not. She’s an absolute national disgrace to our country.”

Kelly and her guest Carrie Prejean Boller both slammed Rapinoe who they accused of being ungrateful to the US.Kelly said she hopes that Rapinoe “rides off into the sunset” to be alone with her fiancee, retired WNBA star Sue Bird.

“I hope I never have to listen to her comment on any soccer game or anything in the future because she doesn’t deserve it. She’s not grateful for the support this country has shown her,” she said.

Kelly may be disappointed. Rapinoe and Bird launched a production company last year with the goal of heightening underrepresented voices,