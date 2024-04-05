Meghan Markle Visits Children's Hospital and Hosts Event for African American Art Collection

First, Meghan visited the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles , where she joined a group of children for a surprise story time . According to People, Meghan read books that included Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons and Rosie the Riveter and helped the children with related craft activities . A video from the visit shows the duchess wearing an Oscar de La Renta shirtdress as she shakes hands and poses with patients.
Later that same day, she and Harry hosted a special event for The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, a collection of art and artifacts related to Black life in America, at its newly extended suite of galleries at SoFi Stadium. The couple joined guests on a private tour before hosting a question and answer session with Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey, the philanthropic family that started the now 700-object-strong collection in the early 1970
Meghan Markle Children's Hospital Los Angeles Story Time Pete The Cat Rosie The Riveter Craft Activities Oscar De La Renta Sofi Stadium The Kinsey African American Art And History Colle Art Artifacts Black Life Event Private Tour Question And Answer Session Bernard Kinsey Shirley Kinsey Khalil Kinsey
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »
Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »
Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »