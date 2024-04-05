Meghan Markle Visits Children's Hospital and Hosts Event for African American Art Collection

First, Meghan visited the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles , where she joined a group of children for a surprise story time . According to People, Meghan read books that included Pete the Cat and His Four Groovy Buttons and Rosie the Riveter and helped the children with related craft activities . A video from the visit shows the duchess wearing an Oscar de La Renta shirtdress as she shakes hands and poses with patients.

Later that same day, she and Harry hosted a special event for The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection, a collection of art and artifacts related to Black life in America, at its newly extended suite of galleries at SoFi Stadium. The couple joined guests on a private tour before hosting a question and answer session with Bernard, Shirley and Khalil Kinsey, the philanthropic family that started the now 700-object-strong collection in the early 1970

