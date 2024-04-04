Meghan Markle's Style Transformation

Here is a list of things Meghan Markle likes: camel coats, beige knitwear, cream trouser suits, khaki pencil skirts and tan court shoes. Clothes and colors that suggest a certain down-to-earth-ness and professionalism about a person.
She is also a fan of cookbooks, yoga kits, bird seed, bath salts, non-medicated skincare preparations, dog shampoo and reed diffusers, as was laid out in the trademark documents for American Riviera Orchard–the Duchess’s soon-to-be-launched lifestyle brand that will perhaps rival Highgrove. As with any new venture that takes place in the celebscape, Markle has decided to embark on a subtle style transformation. Her failsafe, office-appropriate neutrals are being replaced with diaphanous Oscar de La Renta shirt dresses and Goyard handbags. Much of this is down to her friendship with the stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who has been the invisible hand behind Adele and Jennifer Lawrence’s well-reported image overhaul
Meghan Markle Style Transformation Diaphanous Dresses Designer Handbags Jamie Mizrahi
