Meghan Markle's Mom and Beyoncé's Mom Pose Together at Art Exhibition

Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, posed together at the Kinsey Collection Exhibition in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by Meghan and Prince Harry, and focused on the history and significance of Black art.

The event was put on through a partnership between The Archewell Foundation and The Bernard and Shirley Kinsey Foundation for Arts and Education.

