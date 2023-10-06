Megan Rapinoe's NWSL farewell game brings a record crowd and lots of love — but not a win

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 06: Fans honor Megan Rapinoe #15 of OL Reign during her last home regular-season NWSL match at Lumen Field on October 06, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images).

The Reign brought her to a midfield podium for a pregame ceremony. Teammates, opponents, and the biggest crowd in NWSL history turned their attention to the stadium's video board, where famous friends and sports icons, and even Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, congratulated and thanked Rapinoe.

But it was her twin sister Rachael who made her face light up, and her nephew Austin who made her laugh."I love you sweet Meggy, and I can't wait to see what's next," Denise said. "You have made me a proud daddy-o," Jim said."And I can't wait for the next chapter — I'm sure it's gonna be a wild ride. Love ya honey."Those were a few of the many highlights of a night to remember. Some 60 friends and family of Rapinoe packed into suites to savor it. headtopics.com

Others painted and raised a"tifo," or massive banner, that screamed:"YOU CHANGED THE GAME. THANK YOU."There was a postgame ceremony too. By the end of the night, there was just about everything — except a much-needed win.. Six teams are separated by three points above and below the sixth-place cutoff line. More could join the mess Saturday and Sunday.

But they didn't get it. Rapinoe had one of the evening's best opportunities, but couldn't convert it. The best chance fell to Spirit forward Trinity Rodman in stoppage time, but Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey made a stunning save. And the game ended 0-0.. A win would take her to the playoffs one last time. A loss would likely send her off into retirement. headtopics.com

