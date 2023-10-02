Megan Mullally & Nathan Lane On Dancing With The Sewer Boys In Dicks: The Musical

Summary A24's first-ever movie musical, Dicks: The Musical, is more than just an R-rated take on The Parent Trap. Director Larry Charles (Borat) and writers Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp have brought the earnest bravado of Broadway (or more accurately a half-hour performance born from Upright Citizens Bridage training) to the big screen with a star-studded cast and show-stopping numbers.

Megan Mullally & Nathan Lane Talk Dicks: The Musical Screen Rant: I loved the running joke of not knowing who was Trevor and who was Craig, even though you are their parents. Nathan Lane: I liked that joke, too. I liked it when they couldn't remember.

Megan Mullally: Oh, thank you. Well, it came to me in a dream. [Laughs] I don't know. I always just have a very weird, ephemeral way of coming up with characters, I guess. Not logical; more just my gut.

Nathan, Harris and the Sewer Boys is his own little family melodrama there. How close did you have to get to those puppets?

Their parents are played by Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) and Nathan Lane (The Birdcage), who give some of the most outlandish performances of their career — which is really saying something. Dicks: The Musical also stars Megan Thee Stallion as a "lady boss" who will take no disrespect from her underlings and Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang as the movie's fabulous and fashion-forward incarnation of God. If that sounds like the recipe for a good time, just wait to see how wild it gets as the show goes on.Screen Rant spoke with stars Megan Mullally & Nathan Lane about getting into their Parent Trap-esque characters for Dicks: The Musical, finding their voices for set, and cozying up to the animatronic creatures known as the Sewer Boys. Note: While this interview was conducted during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, A24 has an interim agreement in place with the union in order to compensate creatives fairly and promote their films.

Megan Mullally: I don't know in real life which one is Josh and which is Aaron. Do you?Megan Mullally: I'm unclear. [Laughs] No, we love them. They're the best.

Did you guys mix up the character name sometimes, saying the right name instead? Megan, I love the voice that you found for Evelyn. How did you find her, and then connect that to your singing?

Nick was running lines with me before we ever started, and I was doing it, and Nick liked it. And then when we first started rehearsing, there were a few people maybe who didn't like it; producer types, in that realm, and maybe it was suggested to me that I not do it. And I said, "Well, I am going to do it," and I did it. So, that's how it happened.

Nathan Lane: That's the sequel. Harris and the Sewer Boys: Dicks Continued.

Well, very close. I had to spit ham into their mouth. Yes, close. I got close physically and emotionally. That's what happens when you rescue Sewer Boys. It's such a bizarre thing. The Sewer Boys had a history because, in the original sketch, they were just referenced. You never saw them, and it was suggested that perhaps he was having sex with them. Nathan Lane: That very reaction was what I believe A24 and Peter Chernin Entertainment thought, too. In fact, a group of men went, "Oh?!" And they said, "That's where I believe if there is a line on this film, this is where we're going to draw it, and Harris cannot be having sex with anyone with Boys in their name." The notion of human actors playing them, guys from Cirque de Soleil swinging in the cage, that was done away with, and it had to be puppets.

I hope that no puppeteers were harmed in the making of throwing ham at the Sewer Boys.

Nathan Lane: I don't think so. I think I had a pretty good aim. But these aren't sophisticated puppets. I mean. Maybe I vaguely remember some sort of animatronic bit, where maybe their mouths might move a little. I don't know. But, essentially, it was just two or three people with sticks going like this. It was a lot of this; just people doing that. And so they would go like this. [makes arm motions] That was the extent of it. It was not what you would call nuanced movement.

Megan Mullally: Well, Larry said it's the most anti-AI film in the history of movies.

Nathan Lane: It has a very handmade quality, I would say.

About Dicks: The Musical Two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents, in this riotously funny and depraved musical from comedy icon Larry Charles (Seinfeld, Borat) also starring Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God.Dicks: The Musical arrives in select theaters on October 6 before its nationwide release on October 20.