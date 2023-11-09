Megan Fox's Debut Poetry Collection: Pretty Boys Are Poisonous

Megan Fox likes to write at night, after 2 a.m., with candles lit and sorrowful violin music playing. No one reads her first drafts, and she is quick—perhaps too quick—to toss things out that don’t pass muster.

Yet from that process came her debut poetry collection, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous (Gallery Books), a wry and moody meditation on sadness and heartbreak drawn from text messages, journal entries, and letters Fox had composed over the years—the places where women have long investigated the drama and theatre of our everyday lives

United States Headlines Read more: VOGUEMAGAZİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TODAYSHOW: Megan Fox Reveals Miscarriage In Poetry Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: Megan Fox Writes About Pregnancy Loss In Poetry Book 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'Elise Solé is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and covers parenting for TODAY Parents. She was previously a news editor at Yahoo and has also worked at Marie Claire and Women's Health. Her bylines have appeared in Shondaland, SheKnows, Happify and more.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

BİLLBOARD: Megan Fox Says Her New Poetry Book & MGK Helped Her 'Heal'The actress recently dropped her new book of poetry, titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous .

Source: billboard | Read more »

PEOPLE: Megan Fox Writes About Miscarriage of Baby Girl at 10 Weeks in New Poetry Book: 'I Have to Say Goodbye' Megan Fox writes about the miscarriage of a baby girl at ten weeks in her new book of poems ' Pretty Boys Are Poisonous .'

Source: people | Read more »

INSTYLE: Megan Fox Opened Up About Suffering a Miscarriage With Machine Gun Kelly’s Baby Megan Fox revealed she had a miscarriage with her and Machine Gun Kelly's baby in her new poetry book, ' Pretty Boys Are Poisonous .'

Source: InStyle | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: Megan Fox Poetry Book Details Experience in Abusive Relationship Megan Fox 's poetry book ' Pretty Boys Are Poisonous ' contains entries that detail her experience being in an abusive relationship.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »