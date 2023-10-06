Mega-warehouse developer using ‘scare tactics’ in N.J. land fight, residents allege

homeowners association is accusing a private developer of threatening residents with “sanctions” if they don’t drop their appeal in a court case challenging a redevelopment plan that would allow warehouses in the area.

The attorney for the homeowner’s association called the letter a “scare tactic” to intimidate the residents into dropping their appeal by threatening them with financial sanctions. In a statement released earlier this week, the homeowners association said residents are confident the court will allow their case to proceed.

Holding Hands was previously a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit but is not a part of the appeal, according to court records. Attorneys for Holding Hands did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Residents only became fully aware of the plan’s implications when the local Joint Land Use Board held a public hearing in November 2022 forThe King’s Landing Redevelopment Plan would allow warehouses to be built in the area near the Casella Farms neighborhood and Holding Hands Family Child Care & Play Center. headtopics.com

The project would be built on vacant farmland along Route 322 in Mullica Hill. The land had been designated an “area in need of redevelopment” by the township in 2018.

Harrison Township Mayor Lou Manzo said, “technically, the applicant could file for permits to build the project once they have all their approvals.”“This is a situation where a multi-million dollar developer is using scare tactics on residents to get their own way,” said Clint Guest, a 10-year resident of Casella Farms. headtopics.com

“We understand the impact that accompanies a warehouse project, especially for those property owners closest to the project. We acknowledge that some members of our community would be willing to pay the substantially higher tax rate defined above and ban all warehousing in our town,” officials said.

