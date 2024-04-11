Mega Rush Hour: The Eclipse Causes Travel Chaos in the United States

Normally, there’s a lot of balance in people’s travel needs. While some routes certainly carry more traffic than others and holiday weekends can be busier, people tend to head one way and then head back. But, everyone has different destinations, so it’s rare for any one part of the charging meta-network to shoulder too many travelers at one time.
But, what happens when everyone is headed to the same destination at the same time and then everyone is headed back home after? The eclipse gave us just such a scenario, making the whole United States go through a sort of mega rush hour. Everyone wasn’t headed to one point, but everyone wanted to be on the line where the total eclipse was visible, and they all had to be there at the same time to see it. Then, that evening or the next day, everyone started heading back to where they came from at around the same time!The night before the eclipse, things were a little tough in San Antonio.In some ways, this isn’t a completely fair comparison, as he excluded many slower CCS stations that were still very useful. This is especially true for people who had come into town and were only planning on settling in for the night instead of trying to make the next city. But, it does show that we do need a lot more capacity for CCS vehicles. This will be at least partially alleviated by the adapters coming out for most CCS vehicles to charge at Supercharger stations. Before anybody says it, this isn’t just a CCS issu
Eclipse Travel Rush Hour United States Charging Capacity CCS Vehicles Supercharger Stations
