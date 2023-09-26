Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $230 million jackpot?

Check your numbers to see if you hit it big in Tuesday's jackpot. The estimated jackpot for the drawing is $230 million. The cash option is about $107.8 million. If no one wins, the jackpot climbs higher for the next drawing.game’s official website , the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers -- five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 -- or select Easy Pick. A player wins the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

Jackpot winners may choose whether to receive 30 annual payments, each five percent higher than the last, or a lump-sum payment. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays and are offered in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. headtopics.com

Read more:

PennLive »

Powerball, Mega Millions top $1 billion combined (but nearly $800 million is Powerball jackpot)The Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, Powerball drawing is for an estimated prize of $785 million, the fourth-largest in the lottery’s history.

Mega Transfers of XRP, BTC, ETH Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Spark ControversyBitcoin, XRP and Ethereum turn heads, with jaw-dropping shifts worth hundreds of millions of dollars

Did you win Tuesday's $230M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results.The winning Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, at 11 p.m. The Mega Millions jackpot drawing for (09/26/23) is worth an estimated $230 million for a single winner. Check back later to see if anyone won the jackpot.

Latest talks between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt over mega dam on the Nile end without breakthroughThe latest talks over the mega dam Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary have broken up without an agreement.

Global Surge Fuels GITEX Takeover of Dubai with Dual Mega VenuesHackerNoon is proud to be a media partner for this year’s GITEX GLOBAL at Dubai World Trade Centre, on October 16-20, 2023. Read on to see what you can expect.

This $43.5 Million Mega-Mansion in Dubai Is Covered in Spanish Limestone and Italian MarbleThe seven-bedroom home in Dubai Hills has a Himalayan salt-walled sauna and a Turkish bath.

15-30-35-42-60 ; Mega Ball: 16; Megaplier: 4X

The estimated jackpot for the drawing is $230 million. The cash option is about $107.8 million. If no one wins, the jackpot climbs higher for the next drawing.game’s official website

, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers -- five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 -- or select Easy Pick. A player wins the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.

Jackpot winners may choose whether to receive 30 annual payments, each five percent higher than the last, or a lump-sum payment.

Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays and are offered in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.