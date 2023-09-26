Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $230 million jackpot?

Check your numbers to see if you hit it big in Tuesday's jackpot. The estimated jackpot for the drawing is $230 million. The cash option is about $107.8 million. If no one wins, the jackpot climbs higher for the next drawing.game’s official website , the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers -- five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 -- or select Easy Pick. A player wins the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing.
Jackpot winners may choose whether to receive 30 annual payments, each five percent higher than the last, or a lump-sum payment. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays and are offered in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each. headtopics.com
15-30-35-42-60 ; Mega Ball: 16; Megaplier: 4X
