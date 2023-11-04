HEAD TOPICS

Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot Continues to Rise

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to rise after someone won. The estimated jackpot for the drawing is $181 million. The cash option is about $82.3 million. If no one wins, the jackpot climbs higher for the next drawing.

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot continues to rise after someone won theThe estimated jackpot for the drawing is $181 million. The cash option is about $82.3 million. If no one wins, the jackpot climbs higher for the next drawing. Players pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers -- five different numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25 -- or select Easy Pick

. A player wins the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in a drawing. Jackpot winners may choose whether to receive 30 annual payments, each five percent higher than the last, or a lump-sum payment. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays and are offered in 45 states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

