Mega Millions Jackpot Winner from New Jersey

Check your tickets!The winning numbers for the Mega Millions ’ estimated $67 million jackpot were 20-30-54-63-65 − 14 MB − 3x MP.The winner of Friday night’s jackpot will get a cash prize option of $31.1 million. The last Mega Millions drawing grew for more than 15 weeks to a whopping $1.12 billion. It was the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game. The winner ended up being a resident from New Jersey who purchased their ticket from a ShopRite Liquor store in Neptune Township.

RELATED: Here are the biggest lottery jackpots in historyThe winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were 10, 50, 56, 60, 66 and the gold Mega Ball was 19. The Megaplier was 3x. Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70, and one gold "Mega Ball" is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 2

Mega Millions Jackpot Winner New Jersey Cash Prize Lottery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox5ny / 🏆 587. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mega Millions estimated $1.13 billion jackpot has one winning ticket, in New JerseyThere was one winning ticket sold for Tuesday night's estimated $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot, in New Jersey, officials said. It was the fifth largest in the game's history.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Mega Millions player in New Jersey wins $1.12 billion jackpotSomeone in New Jersey overcame the odds and won the $1.12 billion Mega Millions jackpot, breaking a winless streak that dated to last December. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4. Until the latest drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since Dec. 8.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Ticket sold in New Jersey matches all Mega Millions winning numbers for $1.13 billion prizeThis is the game's fifth largest jackpot prize ever.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Jackpot: New Jersey ticket wins Mega Millions top prize after months without a winnerA look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Jackpot: New Jersey ticket wins Mega Millions top prize after months without a winnerA look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

New Jersey resident wins $1.13 billion Mega Millions, ends winless streakThe numbers drawn were: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and the gold Mega Ball 4.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »