Meet Tripp, a Boxer-Labrador Retriever mix at Fairbanks Animal Shelter

Meet Tripp , a 3-year-old neutered male Boxer-Labrador Retriever mix at the Fairbanks Animal Shelter . He is a bundle of joy and energy, loves to meet new people, and has been friendly with the shelter staff.

Tripp is kennel-trained and housebroken. He is mostly Boxer-like in personality but can be selective about spending time with other dogs. Contact the Fairbanks Animal Shelter to meet Tripp or any of his friends.

