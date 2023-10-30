Meet the 2024 Individual Artists Project grantees!

Congrats to these San Antonio based artists who were selected to each receive grants as part of the Department of Arts & Culture’s Individual Artists Project Grants Program. Aimed to support a diverse portfolio of artists working across San Antonio, the grants support the production of new, original and high-quality art to be presented in the city over the next year. The grantees range in disciplines including Literary Arts, Media Arts, Multi-Disciplinary, Performing Arts, and Visual Arts.

To learn more about the Individual Artists Project Grants and other grant programs offered by the Department of Arts & Culture, go toFollowing a partnership with Saks, local beauty favorite Mane & Company will soon unveil an additional location inside San Antonio’s Saks Fifth Avenue…The annual Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival returns October 26-29, 2023.

United States Headlines Read more: SAcurrent »

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Casper, the friendly pupCasper would be the best companion for Halloween. Stop by and adopt him at the Houston Humane Society. Read more ⮕

Using Artificial Intelligence To Predict Individual Health OutcomesI am a physician with long-standing interests in health policy, medical ethics and free-market economics. I am the co-founder of Freedom and Individual Rights in Medicine (FIRM). I graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and completed my residency in diagnostic radiology at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Read more ⮕

Why No Mention of the Artists in Netflix's Bodies Panel at MCM?I always stick my oar in it, don't I? A little bit, anyway. I attended the MCM London Comic Con panel for Bodies, called From Page To Screen. Read more ⮕

Chicago's Hidden Gems: Compound Yellow has space for artists, chickensChicago's Hidden Gems: Compound Yellow has space for artists, chickens Read more ⮕

One Of The Wildest Horror Movie Openings Gets Glowing Review From VFX Artists 21 Years LaterGhost Ship's first sequence, one of the wildest horror movie openings, gets a glowing review from VFX artists at Corridor Crew 21 years later. Read more ⮕

Shaun of the Dead's First Zombie's Surprisingly Practical Effects Detailed By VFX ArtistsOne of Shaun of the Dead's first zombie appearances surprisingly uses practical effects, as detailed by the VFX artists at Corridor Crew. Read more ⮕