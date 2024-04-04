Meet Kebra, the Three-Legged Dog with a Heart of Gold

This is Kebra, he was found on 15th street at only four weeks old with a smashed femur. He gets around just fine on the three legs he has (at around six months) and is super fast (and sweet). He loves his squeaky hot dog!.

This is Kebra, he was found on 15th street at only four weeks old with a smashed femur. He gets around just fine on the three legs he has (at around six months) and is super fast (and sweet). He loves his squeaky hot dog!

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kebra, a Three-Legged Dog, Finds a Loving HomeKebra, a dog found with a smashed femur, has adapted well to having only three legs. He is fast and sweet, and loves his squeaky hot dog. The article also mentions an upcoming Makers' Market event and a cleaning company that pays a living wage.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Meet Daystar Bot GS, Lenovo’s six-legged robodogAn extra pair of legs makes Lenovo's robodog highly maneuverable, but does this also make Bot GS better than Boston Dynamics' Spot?

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Joshua Tree’s famed three-legged coyote Tripod is in danger of being loved to deathEverybody loves Tripod the three-legged coyote, but High Desert locals say that visitors are spoiling the beast with handouts and causing a dangerous situation.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

PREP GOLF: Crowder, NMA take golf meet at Fort Gaines; Samson's Ingram wins Wednesday meetWho will win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA’s 3.41-mile road course? Here are the drivers to watch.

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

Three injured, three detained after incident in downtown Salt Lake CityAt least two people were injured in an incident that resulted in one person being taken into custody in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Three injured, three detained after incident in downtown Salt Lake CityAt least two people were injured in an incident that resulted in one person being taken into custody in downtown Salt Lake City, officials said.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »