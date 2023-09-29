Meet Ke Huy Quan's O.B. in New 'Loki' Season 2 Featurette

Tom Hiddleston returns as the God of Mischief this October. After Sylvie (Sophia DiMartino) executed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the conclusion of the first season, the time stream hasn't gone back to normal, and chaos reigns supreme on the TVA.

In addition to the new status quo implemented on the agents who used to work on preventing multiple realities from spawning, Loki has been trapped in what is known as time-slipping. Thrown around between the past and the present, the God of Mischief needs to find a way to stabilize himself before it's too late.

While things were left off in an ambiguous place by the time credits rolled on the first season of the show, Loki doesn't have time to think about his relationship with Sylvie. There are other loose threads to chase out there, and he'll need the help of Mobius and O.B. to find the way to go. Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) left the TVA behind when she found out her reality was fake, and she hasn't been seen since she packed her backs and went looking for the true origin of the organization she had dedicated centuries of her existence to.

Read more:

Collider »

Loki Season 2 Video Introduces Ke Huy Quan to the MCUA brand new Loki Season 2 video for the upcoming return of Disney+'s hit Marvel Cinematic Universe series has dropped.

Meet SVPD's new chief: New leadership means new vision for departmentAfter 20 years with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Chris Hiser was promoted to police chief this summer. He is working on creating a leadership team and a place officers want to work.

How much rain fell in New York City, New York, New Jersey, and ConnecticutA coastal storm brought heavy rain to New York City and across the Tri-State on Friday, bringing a half-foot of rain to some places.

Meet Willow: Tacoma zoo's new muskox calf is big enough to wanderEarlier this month, Charlotte the muskox gave birth to a female calf at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma. The calf, named Willow, is healthy.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan meets Sussex chicken, visits Monkey Junction at the Philadelphia ZooTynan also had a chance to enter Monkey Junction and meet some curious new friends!

Turf Paradise avoids shutdown with extension to simulcast races for wageringThe facility also announced a new live horseracing meet scheduled to start in early January.