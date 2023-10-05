Meet Chris Howell, the 17-year-old LIU quarterback whose funky throwing has made him a viral sensation

So, please, scroll down. Watch the clip. Then come back. Seriously. Yes, seriously, I’ll wait.It is one of one, a Picasso in a hall of photographs. It has to be seen to be believed, then watched again to confirm you weren’t deceived. It is why this scooping, swinging, sidearmed, skee-ball throw fired by Long Island University freshman Chris Howell was viewed 4.8 million times in less than a week.

“It was shocking,” said Howell last week, of watching the clip. “It’s weird to me because it doesn’t feel low.” The following Tuesday morning, Howell awoke to more than 100 text messages alerting him of his newfound fame. Comments from strangers poured in. He was theHis throw was compared to someone swinging a tennis racquet. He was a ringer for Uncle Rico from “Napoleon Dynamite.

“He didn’t feel like he needed a little ball,” his mother said. “It was like, ‘I’m not a baby. I can do what you can do.’” LIU head coach Ron Cooper — the former head coach at Louisville and a former assistant with LSU, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and others — was initially hesitant, too, after seeing Howell at a quarterback camp as a junior. But once Cooper watched Howell lead Canarsie — which reached the 2022 PSAL title game — the coach could see the potential of the dual-threat quarterback. headtopics.com

“And this kid can run the ball. For this level, it’s like Michael Vick coming out of high school. I just left the SEC. There’s probably only two quarterbacks in the SEC as fast as him.”For as unique as Chris Howell’s throwing style is, LIU coach Ron Cooper says what really sets the young QB apart is the ability to run like Michael Vick out of the pocket.

