Meet Carotenoids—The Buzzy Beauty Ingredient That Fends Off Signs of Skin Aging

can keep your complexion healthy (and glowing!), it's only one piece of a much larger puzzle.
Skin aging occurs as a result of both intrinsic (or internal) and extrinsic (or external) factors.“Intrinsic factors are related to your age and genetics, while extrinsic factors include lifestyle factors such as sun exposure, cigarette smoking, air pollution, nutrition,” saysUnlike your internal organs, your skin is directly exposed to the elements, which makes it highly vulnerable to the aging effects of environmental stressors.
Dr. Grandstein explains that ingesting carotenoids can chemically neutralize—or, stop—the effects of UV radiation on the skin, staving off signs of aging. What's more, because carotenoids are converted to vitamin A within the body (the same vitamin that good ol' retinol derives from), they can aid in the formation of new collagen."Consuming a wide variety of brightly colored fruits and vegetables will help you naturally increase your carotenoid intake," says Dr. Castilla.
Additionally, because carotenoids are fat soluble, they’re most effective when taken with a meal that contains fat. “This is true for both food and supplement sources," adds Shapiro. Shapiro recommends 2-3 servings of dietary carotenoids per day (or 20-50mg per day) for 3-6 weeks to see visible changes in the skin. “It’s difficult to consume too much with dietary sources, but be careful with supplements because it’s easy to overdo it,” she adds.that shows that the carotenoids stored in our skin degrade after having a cold or virus.