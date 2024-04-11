Meenoi and AOMG Restore Relationship After Advertising Shoot Cancellation

Earlier in February, meenoi held a tearful Instagram live, and it was revealed afterwards that she abruptly canceled a scheduled advertising shoot for a cosmetic brand . AOMG released a statement explaining that the cancelation was “due to a discrepancy in understanding between our agency and the artist regarding the authority to sign the advertising contract on behalf of the artist.

” First, we apologize for causing fatigue to the public with issues regarding AOMG and our agency’s artist meenoi over the past two months. We had an in-depth conversation with meenoi over a long period of time, and we successfully restored our relationship. In the process of responding to a series of events, there were areas where we failed to fully consider our agency’s artist meenoi’s perspective due to our shortcomings. We apologize once again to meenoi’s fans and the public. Going forward, we will strive to prevent unnecessary misunderstandings through even closer communication with our artists. Above all, AOMG promises to do our best to support Meenoi so that she can continue to partake in healthy musical activities. We will do our best to contribute to the development of hip hop music. I apologize to the many fans who have been worried and watching over my actions during this time. While you all were waiting, I had many conversations with AOMG, and we confirmed our mutual trust in each other. I want to express my gratitude to the AOMG staff who once again showed their trust in me

Meenoi AOMG Relationship Advertising Shoot Cancellation Cosmetic Brand Misunderstanding Support Musical Activities

