Medical examiner indicates additional investigation required in death of actor Matthew Perry

The cause of actor Matthew Perry’s death at his residence Saturday will require additional investigative steps by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office before reaching a conclusion, according to records from the agency.

The medical examiner updated its online record for Perry on Sunday afternoon, listing his cause of death as “deferred.” “In cases where the cause of death cannot be determined at the time of autopsy, a deferred certificate will be issued until additional studies have been completed,” according to the LA coroner’s guidelines.

An autopsy has been conducted, but examiners are awaiting the results of toxicology reports in order to determine Perry's cause of death. A law enforcement source told CNN that no foul play is suspected.

