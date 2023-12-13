Medical Advocates Call for Reforms in Dentist Anesthesia Regulations

Medical advocates call for reforms of regulations allowing dentists to put patients under anesthesia while also handling surgery at the same time (InvestigateTV) —After decades in medicine, it seemed there wasn’t a problem or complication Dr. Henry Patel couldn’t overcome. A specialist in implanting pacemakers and defibrillators in complicated cases, Patel’s gift for silently performing what looked like medical miracles had earned him a nickname around the hospital: “The Ninja”.

“He got his name because he could come in and do the impossible,” said Shital Patel, his wife of nearly 30 years. Patel may have been a stealth operator in the operating room, but for the North Carolina cardiologist and electrophysiologist, those skills were of no use when he went under the knife.Medical and state disciplinary records obtained by InvestigateTV show the surgery began without a problem, with two dental assistants chairside as Austin sedated Patel using Ketamine, Propofol and other IV drugs. As the procedure began to wrap up, Patel’s oxygen levels and heart rate droppe





WTVYNews4 » / 🏆 590. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Advocates on both sides of abortion issue look to 2024 ballotsAfter Ohio voters on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment protecting the right to abortion and other forms of reproductive healthcare, advocates on both sides of the issue are looking at how they can get support on 2024 ballots in at least a dozen states.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Families lament, public school advocates celebrate end of controversial scholarship tax creditFamilies and private schools lamented the decision by Democrats in the Illinois legislature to let a controversial tax credit scholarship program expire, while public school advocates say it was the right decision.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Indigenous Model Quannah Rose Chasinghorse Advocates for Native SovereigntyQuannah Rose Chasinghorse, a groundbreaking Indigenous model, uses her fame to support her activism and advocate for native sovereignty.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Ohio Election Results: Reproductive Rights and Marijuana Advocates Score VictoriesLast week's election in Ohio saw significant victories for reproductive rights and recreational marijuana advocates, despite the state's conservative leanings. This outcome has left politicians and strategists pondering whether Ohio's electorate is shifting from red to purple, or if voters' opinions on these issues have simply changed.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

Stephen A. Smith Advocates for Deion Sanders as Texas A&M's Next Football CoachStephen A. Smith believes that Deion Sanders would be a perfect fit as the next college football coach at Texas A&M University. He praises Sanders' recruiting abilities and the resources available at Texas A&M. The Aggies recently fired coach Jimbo Fisher after a lack of success.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Questions Arise Over Sheriff Villanueva's Promised ReformsLA Sheriff’s vow of reform and accountability falls short a year later, leaving critics unconvinced. Decades of broken promises and hollow rhetoric fuel skepticism among reform advocates.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »