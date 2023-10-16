Mechanisms behind Non-Suppressible HIV-1 Viremia Explored

Non-suppressible HIV-1 viremia (NSV) is defined as persistent low-level viremia on antiretroviral therapy (ART) without evidence of ART non-adherence or significant drug resistance. Unraveling the mechanisms behind NSV would broaden our understanding of HIV-1 persistence. Here we analyzed plasma virus sequences in eight ART-treated individuals with NSV (88% male) and show that they are composed of large clones without evidence of viral evolution over time in those with longitudinal samples.

We defined proviruses that match plasma HIV-1 RNA sequences as ‘producer proviruses’, and those that did not as ‘non-producer proviruses’. Non-suppressible viremia arose from expanded clones of producer proviruses that were significantly larger than the genome-intact proviral reservoir of ART-suppressed individuals. Integration sites of producer proviruses were enriched in proximity to the activating H3K36me3 epigenetic mark. CD4T cells from participants with NSV demonstrated upregulation of anti-apoptotic genes and downregulation of pro-apoptotic and type I/II interferon-related pathways

United States Headlines Read more: NATUREMEDİCİNE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHYSORG_COM: New study sheds light on the molecular mechanisms underlying lipid recycling within cellsRecycling is just as essential in cells as in our more familiar macroscopic world. Cells continuously generate waste products and accumulate damaged components while performing regular functions.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »

PHYSORG_COM: Elucidating xylem reconnection mechanisms in interfamily grafting: Molecular insights and implicationsGrafting is a horticultural technique that has been utilized since ancient times to propagate ornamental and fruit trees, with its application extended to vegetable cultivation in recent decades. Central to its success is the graft union establishment, which relies on wound healing, cell adhesion, and vascular connection.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »

SCİENCEDAİLY: Immune system: Mechanisms of alarmin release discoveredMedical scientists have demonstrated that important pro-inflammatory mediators are released into the bloodstream through tiny pores in the cell membrane at a very early stage of the immune response.

Source: ScienceDaily | Read more »

NEWYORKER: Coping Mechanisms in “Sabbath’s Theater” and “I Need That”John Turturro plays the sex-obsessed Mickey Sabbath in a stage adaptation of Philip Roth’s novel, and on Broadway Danny DeVito portrays a hoarder, Vinson Cunningham writes.

Source: NewYorker | Read more »

NYPOST: The real reason for picky eaters: Food aversions are 'survival mechanisms'Broccoli haters now have an even better excuse to avoid greens: Survival.

Source: nypost | Read more »

PHYSORG_COM: Uncovering previously unexplored cellular mechanismsSingle-cell and spatially resolved omics have helped scientists take a closer look at tissue composition, structure, and function. This comprehensive understanding paves the way for them to uncover some intricate and previously unknown disease mechanisms.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »