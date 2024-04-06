Measles Cases on the Rise in the U.S. as Spring Break Travel Begins

Measles cases are popping up at an alarming rate in the U.S. , just as spring break travel ramps up in early April. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ), there have been 387 confirmed cases of measles in 2024 so far. This is compared to a total of 58 confirmed cases in 2023. As of early April, there are three confirmed measles cases in Washington state, all of which are confined to Spokane County .

While this may seem low compared to other states, health officials consider it to be one too many. Measles is a virus that was considered eliminated in the U.S. in 2000, but it has made a comeback in recent years due to low vaccination rates. Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash. Severe complications such as brain swelling and pneumonia can lead to hospitalization, especially among children

