Measles Cases on the Rise in 17 States

Measles used to be a common childhood illness years ago. At the beginning of this century, measles had been declared eliminated from the country. But now, measles, one of the most contagious diseases to spread, is returning at a record pace as 17 states have reported measles cases in 2024. 'There are many viruses that are either not contagious or sort of contagious,' says Sarah Scherger M.D.

, pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and chair of Pediatrics for Mayo Clinic Health System. 'Measles is aerosolized and is super contagious, and can live on surfaces for up to two hours after first contact.' According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), measles symptoms appear seven to 14 days after contact with the viru

