Mean Girls Movie Streaming on TikTok

Mean Girls is streaming the entire movie on TikTok. In addition to the millennial favorite hitting the social media site, Paramount's TikTok account is hosting a live watch party for the movie at 4PM PT today. So, if you really love Mean Girls, you have something to do this evening. With it being October 3rd, social media is absolutely teeming with memes and posts about the beloved movie.

On Twitter, the Mean Girls account said:"Get in, loser.

January 12 is going to be SO FETCH. 💖 The new #MeanGirls movie is coming to theatres soon. pic.twitter.com/9ur6UDZvBM — Mean Girls (@MeanGirls) October 3, 2023 Will There Ever Be A Mean Girls 2?As the Internet has clamored for more Mean Girls, there has been a constant push by the stars of the film as well. It feels like the fervor has only heated up as Lohan starred in Falling For Christmas recently. Back in 2019, she made a bit of plea for a Mean Girls 2 in a conversation with Variety.

"If anyone has asked for this more than I have, please tell me," Lohan said in 2019."I've said so many times, and so many people have asked me, and I think we'd have so much fun doing it. Tina and Lorne [Michaels] are so amazing and to bring everyone back together would be great. headtopics.com

Are We Due For A Lindsay Lohan Renaissance?Fans of Lindsay Lohan's other cinematic adventures will be happy to know there's a Freaky Friday sequel on the way. ComicBook.com spoke with Jamie Lee Curtis about how that one's going this year. It feels like the recent pleas from Lohan and her co-star helped give Disney the push they needed.

"Let me be the grandma! Let me be the old grandma who has to take care—who switches places," Curtis said to the panel.

