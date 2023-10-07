MCU X-Men Wishlist: 15 Things Marvel Fans Demand

Marvel Studios has begun development on officially bringing the X-Men franchise into the MCU. To that end, fans obviously have several key hopes and expectations for the future of mutantkind in the interconnected universe that's already home to the Avengers, Spider-Man, and more heroes.

14 Avengers vs X-Men As seen in responses from fans such as @blurayangel, a big hope for the MCU X-Men is an eventual crossover with the Avengers. In particular, there's a lot of hope for a live-action adaptation of the Avengers vs X-Men crossover from the comics.

12 Justice For The X-Men's Cyclops There's a large consensus that Scott Summers' Cyclops was underutilized by Fox as the X-Men's team leader. As such, @blurayangel also wants Cyclops to be given justice in the MCU. headtopics.com

9 A Slow Rollout Before A Bigger X-Men Movie NC_Goonie believes individual members of the X-Men should be introduced and teased via post-credits scenes as Marvel Studios slowly builds toward a culminating X-Men film. Post-credits sequences could show the activation of X-genes with audiences recognizing powers, thereby signaling who these characters will become as X-Men.

7 The X-Men's First MCU Villain Should Be Mister Sinister Although he was set up in some of Fox's final X-Men movies, Mister Sinister never made it to live-action. As such, many fans like Twitter user @Jdog_TheFenrir have said that the time is now as part of the X-Men's debut in the MCU. headtopics.com

4 The Blip Created Mutants in the MCU There have been several different ideas surrounding the concept that Thanos and the Blip are somehow responsible for the activation of the X-Gene in the MCU. To that end, Dvaderstarlord2 makes the great point that Rocket Raccoon confirmed in Avengers: Endgame that "Earth became ground zero for a power surge of ridiculously cosmic proportions".

