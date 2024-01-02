McLean Hamlet: A Shakespeare-Themed Neighborhood in Virginia

The McLean Hamlet neighborhood in McLean, Virginia, is known for its streets named after Shakespearean themes. Despite the literary theming, residents consider the neighborhood to be a close-knit community. Surrounded by major roads, the neighborhood offers convenient access to Route 267 and Interstate 495.





