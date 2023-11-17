McLaren 750S: Evolving the Fantastic 720S

It’s tricky improving something that was already so good. And yet, that really is the goal for the new McLaren 750S: to distill everything that made the fantastic 720S even better. We’ve driven McLaren’s latest supercar on road and track in Portugal to see just how much has changed. In lots of small but meaningful ways, the 750S has evolved from its forebear.

McLaren’s M840T twin-turbo V8 has been upgraded to develop more power and torque, the gearbox has a shorter final drive ratio for snappier shifts, and the suspension system has been tweaked for improved performance

McLaren Special Operations Reveals Limited Edition 750S with 3-7-59 Theme
McLaren Special Operations (MSO) has unveiled the McLaren 750S 'with 3-7-59 Theme', a limited edition supercar celebrating McLaren's Triple Crown successes. Only six of these cars will be produced, and they have all been pre-ordered.

