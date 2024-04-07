McKissack & McKissack: A Legacy of Construction Excellence

McKissack & McKissack is a construction management and design firm based in Washington, D.C. The company has a rich legacy dating back to Moses, the great-great grandfather of the current CEO , who was a skilled brick maker and came to the U.

S. as a slave in 1790. Today, the company is run by Cheryl McKissack and manages $15 billion in projects annually.

