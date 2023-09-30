McKinney accounts for 3 TDs to help Eastern Kentucky beat North Alabama 33-22

Parker McKinney passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Joshua Carter had 138 yards rushing and a TD and Eastern Kentucky never trailed in its 32-22 win over North Alabama. McKinney lobbed a perfectly placed ball up the right sideline to Bradon Sloan on a wheel route for a 44-yard touchdown that gave Eastern Kentucky (2-3, 1-0 United Athletic Conference) a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Kentucky's Ray Davis runs wild in 33-14 win over No. 22 FloridaRay Davis ran wild in Kentucky's 33-14 win over No. 22 Florida.

Ray Davis runs for career-high and Kentucky dominates No. 22 Florida 33-14LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ray Davis rushed for a career-high 280 yards and scored four touchdowns, including three in the first half, as Kentucky overwhelmed No. 22 Florida 33-14 on Saturday.

