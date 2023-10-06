McKayla Maroney reveals terrifying battle with 'severe insomnia': Slept 10 days in 3 months

The 2012 Olympic gold medalist shared this week that she’s been dealing with “severe insomnia” — though the 27-year-old ex-gymnast finally got to the root of the problem.

“Hey girl. It’s been forever,” she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “Hopefully you had a hot girl summer because I definitely did not. I had a summer of severe insomnia.“I slept a total of 10 days out of 3 months. I’d like to say it was a nightmare, but you have to sleep to have nightmares.

Maroney shared a carousel of photos, including some medical tests, a list of her symptoms and texts with friends detailing her lack of sleep.

Now, armed with a diagnosis and DAO supplements to help her “break down the excess histamine,” Maroney is finally back to sleeping — though, she’s not out of the woods just yet. “I still have pretty bad anemia, (low iron) I’m trying to get better from—and I found out high oxalate foods (like spinach, almonds, potatoes) give me massive fatigue, and weird neuropathy issues at night, that was also ruining my sleep,” she said.

Maroney was a member of the Fierce Five gymnastics team that dominated the 2012 London Olympics — and she went viral for her "not impressed" face that she made after winning the silver medal in the vault.

