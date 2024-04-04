McFarlane Toys Introduces New Knightmare Edition Batman Figure

Get ready to step into the darkness once again as McFarlane Toys is taking collectors back into the Dark Multiverse . The Dark Multiverse arrived in DC Comics during the Dark Nights: Metal event, which showcases evil versions of Batman arriving in the main DC universe. Each Bat was twisted in their own way, and all of them united to help create an evil Justice League, including the leader with The Batman Who Laughs.

After killing the Joker in his timeline, this Dark Knight was corrupted by Joker's last failsafe, turning his killer into the next Joker. This twisted hero is now suiting up with a new Knightmare Edition Gold Label DC Multiverse figure with McFarlane Toys Store. The Batman of Earth-22 Infected is getting a new black and gold makeover, which really makes this figure quite creepy. He will be limited to only 8,100 pieces and will come with an authenticated art card, art card display base, and a golden batarang

Mcfarlane Toys Knightmare Edition Batman Figure Dark Multiverse DC Comics

