McElvain throws 3 TD passes, Central Arkansas beats Southern Utah 29-27

Will McElvain completed 29 of 48 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, ShunDerrick Powell had 115 yards rushing and Central Arkansas beat Southern Utah 29-27. Kylin James had nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdown for Central Arkansas (3-2, 2-0 United Athletic Conference).

Jake Gaster kicked a 34-yard field goal to open the scoring with 11:31 left in the first quarter and James scored on an 18-yard pass from McElvain about 10 minutes later to make it 10-0. Justin Miller threw an 8-yard TD scoring strike to Timothy Patrick early in the second quarter but the Bears answered just 2 minutes, 21 seconds later when McElvain connected with Jordan Owens for a 4-yard touchdown and Gaster made another 34-yarder to make it 20-7 at halftime.

Patrick had TD receptions of 25 yards with 6:52 to play and 20 yards with 2:27 remaining to trim the deficit to 29-27 but Thunderbirds ran out of time.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas picks, predictions: Week 5 college football game odds, linesSEC football returns to Jerry World this weekend as a West Division rivalry renews from Arlington with Texas A&M and Arkansas squaring off in college football’s Week 5 action on Saturday. A&M took down Auburn in the SEC opener last weekend but at a cost, as quarterback Conner Weigman exited ...

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas by the numbersTexas A&M and Arkansas will square off in an SEC game at 11 a.m. CDT Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Lydia Ko shoots 65, her best round of season, at Walmart NW Arkansas ChampionshipKo counts the 2016 Walmart NW Arkansas event among her 19 wins.

Lexi Thompson follows resurgent week at Solheim Cup with a strong start in ArkansasLexi Thompson followed a resurgent week at the Solheim Cup with a strong start in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Rookie Ryu tops crowded leaderboard at LPGA NW Arkansas ChampionshipSouth Korean rookie Ryu Hae-ran fired seven birdies in a seven-under-par 64 to break free atop a log-jammed leaderboard Friday at the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas.