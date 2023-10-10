McDonald's worker fatally shoots woman amid restaurant argument: Police

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham CountyAn exterior view of the McDonald's restaurant at the Lycoming Mall.

When they arrived, they learned a woman had been shot and killed after sustaining a single gunshot wound.Detectives discovered during the investigation that the 30-year-old female victim and another woman were engaged in an argument at a bus stop near the fast-food restaurant.

The two women were separated by the store manager, and the victim left. She returned a short time later and was met again by the manager, as well as a male employee. During the encounter, police said, the victim allegedly reached out and touched the male employee, who retaliated by shooting her with a concealed handgun. headtopics.com

According to police, a school resource deputy at the learning facility recognized the suspect after being made aware of the incident, so when he arrived at the school later in the day, he was apprehended in the school parking lot without incident.

