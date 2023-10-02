McDonald’s, Wendy’s defeat lawsuit accusing them of exaggerating size of burgers

National Coffee Day deals: Freebies at Dunkin’, Starbucks and moreChimienti, a resident of Long Island’s Suffolk County, said McDonald’s and Wendy’s ads depicted undercooked beef patties because meat shrinks 25% when cooked.The complaint quoted a food stylist who said she had worked for McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and preferred undercooked patties because fully-cooked burgers looked “less appetizing.

In a decision on Saturday, US District Judge Hector Gonzalez in Brooklyn found no proof that the fast-food chains delivered smaller burgers than advertised, or that the plaintiff Justin Chimienti had even seen ads for the McDonald’s Big Mac and Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger he bought.

The complaint quoted a food stylist who said she had worked for McDonald’s and Wendy’s, and preferred undercooked patties because fully-cooked burgers looked “less appetizing.” Chimienti said Wendy’s also inflated the amount of toppings it uses.

He said McDonald’s and Wendy’s were not legally obligated to sell burgers by advertising them, and that their websites provided “prominent, objective information” about the burgers’ weight and caloric content.

The judge said McDonald’s and Wendy’s were not legally obligated to sell burgers by advertising them, and that their websites provided “prominent, objective information” about the burgers’ weight and caloric content.

Lawyers for Chimienti did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment. McDonald’s, Wendy’s and their lawyers did not immediately respond to similar requests.

The case is Chimienti v Wendy’s International LLC et al, US District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 22-02880.

