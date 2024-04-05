McDonald's to Buy Restaurants in Israel to Boost Slumping Sales

McDonald's is buying its restaurants in Israel from a longtime franchisee, hoping to reset sales that have slumped due to boycotts in the region. The Chicago-based burger giant said Friday it will buy Alonyal Limited , which owns and operates 225 restaurants in Israel .

Financial terms weren’t disclosed. The deal is expected to close in the next few months. Alonyal has operated McDonald’s in Israel for more than 30 years.

Mcdonald's Israel Restaurants Sales Boycotts Alonyal Limited

