McDonald's to Buy Israel Franchise Amid Middle East Unrest

McDonald’s Corporation announced Thursday an agreement to buy its Israel franchise that has 225 restaurants and more than 5,000 employees. This comes as the war between Israel and Hamas continues and other unrest in the Middle East upticks. Alonyal Limited, which owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in Israel , signed an agreement with McDonald’s Corporation for the sale.

"For more than 30 years, Alonyal Limited has been proud to bring the Golden Arches to Israel and serve our communities," Omri Padan, CEO and owner of Alonyal Limited said in a statement from McDonald’s. "We’ve grown the brand to be the leading and most successful restaurant chain in Israel and are grateful to our management, employees, suppliers, and customers who made this possible. We are encouraged by what the future hold

