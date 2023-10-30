McDonald’s Stock Rises. Sales Get Boost From Price Hikes.

McDonald McDonald’s stock rose Monday after the fast-food chain’s third-quarter earnings and sales beat Wall Street expectations thanks partly to price hikes.

The restaurant operator reported adjusted earnings of $3.19 a share, topping estimates of $3. Revenue of $6.69 billion rose 14% from a year ago, and came in ahead of forecasts of $6.56 billion.Comparable sales in the U.S. rose 8.1%, benefiting from “strategic menu price increases,” the company said, while McDonald’s U.K. operations led the international market, which saw a 8.3% gain.

McDonal's stock jumps after profit, revenue and same-store sales all beat expectations

