McDonald's Menu Prices Have Increased Over 100% in the Last Decade

A recent study found that McDonald's menu prices have increased by over 100% in the last decade. McDonald's has increased its prices by more than three times the rate of inflation in the United States. Stories of abnormally-priced menu items at McDonald's locations have recently gone viral across social media, with McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski promising "affordability" during an earnings call in February.

The study by FinanceBuzz found that a Quarter Pounder with Cheese doubled from its price of $5.39 in 2014 to $11.99. A McDouble, which cost around $1.19 in 2014, now costs nearly three-times that amount at $3.19. A medium fry, which went for around $1.59 ten years ago, now costs around $3.79, per the stud

