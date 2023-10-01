McDonald’s fan shares super-secret off-menu ‘Monster Mac’: ‘Heart attack waiting to happen’

The Daily Meal resurfaced a TikTok last week that features an item purportedly on the McDonald's secret menu called"The Monster Mac."

resurfaced a TikTok last week that features an item purportedly on the McDonald's secret menu called "The Monster Mac." He opens the container to display the giant hamburger before attempting to shove it into his mouth."This is way better than Wendy's," he praised. "I applaud you, McDonald's!"

"I work there and I've never heard of it," one TikToker wrote. This is not the only McDonald's secret menu hack fans have shared.McChicken sandwich.

National Coffee Day deals: Freebies at Dunkin’, Starbucks and more

The creation is a classic Big Mac (two patties and three buns) with six additional patties sandwiched between the lettuce, cheese, and oniony goodness.“They tried to fit this thing in an actual Big Mac pouch, and it doesn’t fit,” he said in the beginning of the minute-long clip.“They tried to fit this thing in an actual Big Mac pouch, and it doesn’t fit,” a TikToker said in a 2021 review.“This sucker is eight patties long,” he continued.

He finished the video by rating the eyesore a nine out of 10.In the comments section, some users joked it was a “heart attack” in a sandwich.Others claimed they worked at McDonald’s and had never heard of the unique invention.

“I work there and I’ve never heard of it,” one TikToker wrote.

Someone else agreed, “I work at McDonald’s and have no idea about the secret menu.”

This is not the only McDonald’s secret menu hack fans have shared.McChicken sandwich.

The sandwich — which boasts two sesame buns, two cheeseburger patties, bacon, eggs, and a hash brown — can only be ordered around 10:35 a.m., when the chain switches from serving breakfast to lunch.

